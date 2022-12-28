KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty wedding date is here

Hyderabad: So many beautiful weddings have taken place in the industry! Since the pandemic abated, wedding bells have begun to ring in Bollywood and have continued until the end of the year. There are also a lot of famous people in line who haven’t yet given their relationship an official seal. Till yesterday, the list included KL Rahul, an Indian cricketer, and actress Athiya Shetty. However, this couple is now ready to tie the knot.

The speculation was shattered when it was revealed that cricketer KL Rahul will miss the upcoming three T20s and three ODIs against Sri Lanka, which begin on January 3, 2023.He has requested leave from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This sparked speculation that the couple was planning to marry on those dates, but no confirmation has been provided by both the families.

The wedding venue

According to rumors, the couple has even prepared the attire in which the soon-to-be bride and groom will dress on their special day. As may be seen, Rahul and Athiya will undoubtedly wed in 2023, though the exact date has not yet been determined.

The couple wants to ditch the lavish city hotels and five-star resorts, as the couple wanted to exchange vows at Suniel Shetty‘s home, “Jahaan,” in Khandala, near Mumbai. This could be a private ceremony with their loved ones and families.

More details about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding

Rahul and Athiya have been dating for more than three years. According to recent reports, the couple intends to wed in January 2023, which is the following year. Athiya and Rahul will reportedly exchange wedding vows in the South Indian tradition, and it has been reported that planning for this has already started, yet conformations have to be given by the couple.

Although they have never publicly acknowledged their relationship, Athiya and KL Rahul frequently post photos of themselves together on Instagram. They also show their love for one another by leaving comments on each other’s social media posts. The cricketer attended a special screening of Tadap, Ahaan Shetty’s directorial debut, with Athiya last year.