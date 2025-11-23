KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against SA

New Delhi: Senior batter KL Rahul was on Sunday named as India’s captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Rahul was handed the reigns of the team after regular skipper Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the series with a neck injury that he sustained during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is the deputy of Rahul for the series, which begins on November 30 in Ranchi followed by matches in Raipur (December 3) and Visakhapatnam (December 6).

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.