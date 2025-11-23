KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against SA

Rahul was handed the reigns of the team after regular skipper Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the series with a neck injury

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd November 2025 5:47 pm IST
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Day 4
India's batters KL Rahul and Shubman Gill

New Delhi: Senior batter KL Rahul was on Sunday named as India’s captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Rahul was handed the reigns of the team after regular skipper Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the series with a neck injury that he sustained during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is the deputy of Rahul for the series, which begins on November 30 in Ranchi followed by matches in Raipur (December 3) and Visakhapatnam (December 6).

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd November 2025 5:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button