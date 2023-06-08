Know Eid Al Adha holiday in Telangana

Hyderabad: Eid Al Adha which falls on Dhul-Hijjah 10 is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide and like in most parts of the world, the Telangana government has announced holiday for the celebrations.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Eid Al Adha holiday in Telangana will be observed on June 29. The day has been listed under ‘General Holidays’.

However, it is important to note that the holiday date in Telangana is subject to change based on the sighting of the Moon.

As the Islamic calendar relies on the sighting of the crescent to determine the beginning of each month, the celebration of Eid Al Adha in Telangana is dependent on the sighting of the Moon.

In Hyderabad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes meeting on the 29th of Dhul-Qidah (Zu al-Qa’dah) to officially declare the start of the month of Dhul-Hijjah. Their decision is based solely on the sighting of the crescent.