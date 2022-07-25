Know how much Hina Khan charges per Instagram post

Mumbai: Television diva Hina Khan needs no introduction. The actress, who became a household name with her TV role of Akshara in the famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been ruling the telly industry for several years now.

Hina stole the spotlight with her strong stint in popular controversial show Bigg Boss 11, where she showcased her true self. She emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Hina started her journey in 2009 and now has come a long by conquering not only in telly world but also Bollywood and digital space.

The Hacked actress enjoys a massive fan following of 17.8M on Instagram and her followers are only growing everyday. We did a little research and found out how much the actress charges per post her photo-sharing app. Hina endorses various brands on her social media. For such promotional Instagram posts, Hina gets paid a handsome paycheque which reportedly is Rs 12 to 13 lakh.

Meanwhile, check out her few Instagram posts below where the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Hina Khan, who is also a fashionista, impressed everyone with her beautiful appearances at Cannes 2022 that took place in May this year. She completely turned heads with her impeccable sartorial picks keeping with her enviable fashion streak.