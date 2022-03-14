Know how much Jannat Zubair Rahmani earns per Instagram post

Mumbai: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the extremely popular and youngest divas of the Indian television industry. She has been part of many TV shows including Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap, and others. Jannat, who made her acting debut as a child with 2010’s Dill Mill Gayye, has been highly popular for her innocent looks and excellent expressions.

Jannat Zubair has also featured in many Bollywood films including — Aagaah-The Warning, Luv Ka The End, Hichki, among others. She has also been a part of many music videos too.

Apart from the professional side, Jannat Zubair is also one of the most loved social media influencers. She enjoys a huge fan following of 41 million on Instagram. Jannat keeps entertaining her fans and followers with interesting reels and beautiful posts. Check them out below.

Wait, before checking them out, do you know how much she charges per post on her photo-sharing platform? Well, according to various reports, Jannat charges a whopping Rs. 1.5 Lakh per post. Scroll down check out some of her posts below.