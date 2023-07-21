Know how much Katrina Kaif is charging for Tiger 3

Mumbai: As the anticipation for Bollywood‘s much-awaited film, Tiger 3, continues to soar, fans are eagerly awaiting every update related to the project. Helmed by the talented director Maneesh Sharma, the movie boasts a powerful lead cast, with the charismatic Salman Khan and the stunning Katrina Kaif taking center stage.

With such star power and the success of the previous installments in the Tiger franchise, the film has become a major talking point in the industry and amongst movie enthusiasts. Behind the scenes glimpses and sneak peeks into the making of the movie have only served to amplify the excitement, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 Remuneration

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan (Instagram)

While Salman Khan’s immense popularity comes with a hefty price tag, it’s no surprise that the actor is reportedly earning a staggering sum of over Rs 100 crore for his role in Tiger 3. His magnetic presence and box office appeal have consistently drawn massive audiences to theaters, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry.

However, equally impressive is Katrina Kaif, who is set to leave her mark in the action-packed franchise. As a skilled actress and a much-adored star, Katrina’s fee for the film has not been officially disclosed, but as per IMDb report her remuneration per project is Rs 15cr to 21cr. So, she is likely to charge somewhere around her set payscale only.

Tiger 3 is schedule to hit the theatres on 10 November 2023 on the occasion of Diwali.