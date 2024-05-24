Know how much Prabhas charges to appear at events or weddings

Hyderabad: The craze around Tollywood stars is only growing with each passing day, and fans often dream of having their favorite celebrities at their special occasions like weddings, receptions or any event.

Telugu superstar Prabhas, known for his massive fan following, is one such actor whose presence fans are willing to pay any amount for. But do you know how much the Rebel Star charges for the same? Keep reading to know his fees.

Prabhas’ Per Event Fee

Prabhas (Twitter)

According to some online reports, Prabhas charges Rs 5 crore or more to attend any event. Given his immense stardom, it’s no surprise that he commands such a high fee. However, the pan-India actor rarely makes public appearances and only attends events on rare occasions.

On the professional front, he will next be seen in the movie Kalki 2898 AD, set to hit screens on June 27.