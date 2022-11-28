Know how much Sajid Khan is getting paid in Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: One of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16 Sajid Khan has been making headlines ever since he entered the show, for all the wrong reasons. After his Me Too controversy, viewers are unhappy with his participation in India’s biggest reality show.

Netizens have been calling out Bigg Boss 16 makers for being ‘biased’ towards the Housefull director. BB fans are also demanding Sajid’s elimination from the show. ‘Evict Sajid Khan’ has been trending almost every day on social media.

Sajid Khan Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

But do you know how much Sajid Khan is getting paid per week to stay inside Bigg Boss 16? Well, the filmmaker is among the highest-paid celebrity in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Sajid is reportedly charging Rs 4-5L per week. The show has completed 8 weeks and for 2 months, he has earned around Rs 32-40L so far.

Nominated Contestants

Meanwhile, the contestants who got nominated for the upcoming elimination round are — Priyanka Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and MC Stan. Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV

What’s your take on Sajid Khan’s game in Bigg Boss 16? Do you also think he should be removed from the show? Comment below.