Know how much wealth Satish Kaushik left behind for his family

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik died after he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, March 8. Several prominent celebrities mourned her death and offered condolences to the actor’s family. As the actor appeared in several Bollywood films, let’s take a look at his net worth and personal life.

The actor was born in Haryana on 13 April 1956. He completed his education in Delhi. It is reported that he graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972. The actor learned his acting skills from the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India then.

Satish Kaushik completed his education in Delhi and then moved to Mumbai. From Mr India to Udta Punjab, Kaushik was seen in various hit films.

Satish Kaushik Net Worth

According to multiple reports, Satish Kaushik has left behind a net worth of approximately Rs 50 crore as of 2023. The actor worked very hard throughout his life to amass huge wealth. He has earned his wealth through his acting mostly. He had also invested in various business ventures to make more money.

The actor is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushak and daughter Vanshika. He married Shashi Kaushik in 1985.

Satish Kaushik had gone to Delhi to celebrate Holi 2023 and according to reports, he felt uneasy during the celebrations. He was rushed to the Fortis hospital moments after he complained about chest pain. He breathed his last in the Fortis Hospital.