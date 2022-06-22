Know where these 10 Tollywood celebrities stay in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After carving their space in the Indian cinema, many top stars of Tollywood have found themselves an abode in the City of Pearls and live a lavish life here. From Prabhas to Nani, a plethora of Tollywood celebs own palatial villas and bungalows in the elite colonies of Hyderabad which will certainly make your jaws drop.

Hyderabadi fans are always interested to know the locality their favorite celebrities stay in. Well, in this write-up we have compiled a list of 10 popular Tollywood celebrities and their reported dwellings in Hyderabad.

1. Allu Arjun- Jubilee Hills

Allu Arjun lives with his beautiful family in a lavish bungalow worth Rs 100 crore in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

2. Prabhas- CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills

Located in CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Prabhas lives in a palatial house reportedly worth Rs. 1.5 crores.

3. Mahesh Babu- Jubilee Hills

Mahesh Babu along with his wife-former actress Namrata Shirodhkar and kids live in an extravagant house in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. Not just one, reportedly, Mahesh Babu owns two houses in the same area worth Rs 28 crores.

4. Samantha- Road no. 5, Jubilee Hills

Samantha lives in a white luxurious house located on Road no. 5, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

5. Vijay Devrakonda- Film Nagar

In 2019, the actor bought a new swanky home in the vicinity of Film Nagar in Hyderabad which is worth Rs 15 crore.

6. Nani- Gachibowli

Nani lives with his family in a villa worth Rs 5 crore that is located near Gachibowli.

7. Jr. NTR- Road no. 29, Venkatagiri

Junior NTR has an elegant home on Road no. 29, Jubilee Hills region which is worth an estimated Rs. 25 crore

8. Ram Charan- Road no. 25, Jubilee Hills

Located on Road no. 25, Jubilee Hills, Ram Charan lives in a villa worth Rs. 38 crore.

9. Anushka Shetty- Woods Apartments, Jubilee Hills

Anushka Sharma owns a luxury apartment worth Rs. 40 crores located in Woods apartment Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

10. Rashmika Mandanna -Gachibowli

Rashmika Mandanna owns a luxurious house in the vicinity of Gachibowli, Hyderabad.