Know why SRK rejected Bhansali’s hit movie Padmaavat

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 release Padmaavat happens to be one of the most talked about and opulent period dramas on the silver screen.

The movie, which is based on the epic poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. But did you know that Ranveer Singh was not originally intended for the film?

We can’t imagine someone else playing the role of Khiljii other than Ranveer himself.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor who delivered the once-in-a-lifetime performance of his career with Padmavat had at one point decided to opt out of the film.

Yes. It is reported that after Ranveer decided to bid adieu to the character, the Devdas director headed straight to Mannat to offer the character to Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat!

According to reports, after hearing the screenplay, the Jawan superstar was ready to perform. He did have one problem, however. He recommended SLB modify the film’s title because he believed his fans would not want to see him in a film titled after the lead lady. But this left Sanjay in a bind because Deepika warned him she would leave the film if the title was changed.

But before Sanjay Leela Bhansali could get too worked up about it, Ranveer Singh returned to the project.

But as we know, the title had to be changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat. They had to do it in the months before the release to allow a smoother release all over India.

The movie which made over Rs 300 crore at the global box office, helped Ranveer Singh sweep all the awards for his stupendous acting.

But we wonder what SRK might have brought to the table as Khilji!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood.