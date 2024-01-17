Knowledge City, a new trending spot to chill in Hyderabad

Hyderabadis and their love for food and cozy hangout spots is a well-known fact, with locals always on the lookout for new places to enjoy good food and spend quality time with friends. In past few years, the city has witnessed a surge in the trend of cafes and chill-out spots. You open Instagram and you will see atleast one reel featuring a new hotspot.

One such trending spot making waves on Instagram is ‘The Knowledge City’. Nestled in the heart of Hyderabad at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City in Madhapur, this place has become the talk of town among Hyderabadis.

Everything About Knowledge City & Food Spots Here

Spanning an expansive 25 acres, Knowledge City serves as the hub for leading technology, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies.

Within this bustling corporate landscape, the vibrant food scene here has caught everybody’s attention, offering a diverse range of dining options. From the iconic American delights at Hard Rock Cafe to local favorites like Haldirams, the area caters to a variety of culinary preferences.

Whether it’s a quick coffee fix at Third Wave Coffee or indulging in delicious treats at the renowned The Karachi, Knowledge City provides a one-stop destination for a delightful dining experience.

Apart from corporate employees, Knowledge City warmly welcomes outsiders too to immerse themselves in its captivating surroundings. The area has become a hotspot for Instagrammers, with numerous reels offering an inside glimpse of the diverse culinary offerings and relaxed ambiance at ‘The Knowledge City.’

For food enthusiasts and those seeking a perfect spot to unwind, this trending location in Hyderabad has become a must-visit.