Before the alarm clocks, traffic sounds, and packed schedules of Hyderabad take over our lives, many of us dream of slowing down. A place where mornings begin with birds and waves, where roads are quiet, and where time feels gentle. Most travellers heading to Thailand plan trips to popular destinations, but the next time you visit Phuket or Krabi, make sure you add Ko Yao Noi to your itinerary. This peaceful island, just a short boat ride away, is a lesser-known but truly must-visit place.

How to travel from Hyderabad

There are no direct flights to Ko Yao Noi, so travellers first fly to Phuket or Krabi. Most flights have one stop, usually in Bangkok.

Average return flight cost: Rs. 30000 to Rs. 45000

Distance: About 3,200 kilometres

From Phuket or Krabi airport, take a taxi to the pier. A speed boat ride of 30 to 45 minutes will take you to Ko Yao Noi, offering beautiful sea views along the way.

Visa Information

Indian passport holders need a visa to enter Thailand. Thailand offers a Visa on Arrival for Indians.

Valid for up to 15 days

Visa fee: Around Rs. 4000

Things to do in Ko Yao Noi

Ko Yao Noi is perfect for relaxed and meaningful travel.

Explore by scooter or bike: Rent a scooter or bicycle to discover hidden beaches and quiet villages.

Kayaking: Paddle through calm waters, mangroves, and along the island’s coast.

Island hopping: Take boat tours to nearby Hong Island and other spots in Phang Nga Bay.

Relax: Enjoy silent beaches, fresh seafood at local restaurants, or stay in eco-friendly resorts.

Visit fishing villages: See traditional stilt houses built over mangrove areas and experience local island life.

Average Hotel Budget

Budget guesthouses: Rs. 2000–Rs. 3000 per night

Mid-range resorts: Rs. 4000-Rs. 7000 per night

Luxury resorts: Rs. 10000 and above

Most stays focus on nature, comfort, and peace.

Food to expect

The food is simple and fresh. Expect Thai rice dishes, noodles, coconut-based curries, and plenty of seafood. Vegetarian options are available, though limited. Indian food is rare, so be open to local flavours.

Tips for travellers

Carry cash, as ATMs are limited. Renting a scooter makes travel easy. Dress modestly in villages and respect local culture. The Internet may be slow, which is part of the island’s charm.

Ko Yao Noi is not about rushing or ticking tourist lists. It is about slowing down. So next time you plan Phuket or Krabi, take that short boat ride and discover one of Thailand’s most peaceful island secrets.