Kochi: Passenger from Kuwait held for smuggling gold worth Rs 38L

On scanning of his checked-in baggage, 24K gold in coiled form totally weighing 498.50 gms was found concealed inside 8 LED bulbs and 4 LED lamps.

Kochi: Customs department officials at Cochin international airport seized 677.200 grams of ‘foreign origin gold’ from a passenger who came from Kuwait on Thursday.

According to officials, on the basis of profiling, a passenger who came from Kuwait to Cochin vide flight 6E 1238 was intercepted at the green channel by the officers of D Batch.

Personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of one 24 K gold chain weighing 149.90 gms and 2 numbers of 22K gold jewellery totally weighing 28.80 gms which were concealed inside the innerwear worn by the passenger, officials said in a statement.

“The gold totally weighing 677.200 gms gold were recovered, and the estimated value of seized gold is Rs 38.17 lakh,” officials said.

Further investigations are going on, they added.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

