Kodandaram slams KCR for abandoning jobless youth

Hyderabad: Founder-president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Professor Kodandaram on Saturday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as to what he did for the unemployed youth of the State. He mocked that even the martyrs’ memorial was not completed even after eight years of the formation of the State.

He said they were observing the death anniversary of the martyrs of Telangana State as a Youth Demands Day. He alleged that the State police had arrested them when they tried to meet the family members of the Telangana martyrs. He told the CM that they still have the letters of those unemployed, who sacrificed their lives for the State.

He said the unemployed youth in the State were selling tea and operating push carts in the State due to lack of jobs and added that the unemployment had gone up four times in the State. He also said the State still has 2.5 lakh vacancies and demanded that the CM fill the vacant posts.