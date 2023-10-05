Koffee With Karan 8: Suhana to SRK, here’s full guest list

Mumbai: Popular filmmaker Karan Johar is not only known for his direction skills but he too knows how to bring secrets out. He has an ability which lets celebrities spill beans of various secrets and his talk-show ‘Koffee with Karan’ is the platform where celebrities talk about hush-hush stories.

The show has gained popularity over the years as fans get to know more secrets about their favourite stars. KJo recently confirmed that season 8 of the show is set to premier on 26th of October. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Karan wrote, ”Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I’m still brewing Season 8!”

Netizens and fans of Karan Johar have started a debate online who filmmaker is going to invite on his show this season and below are a few names which are rumoured to be guests.

Koffee With Karan 8 Guest List

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the first episode of season 1 of the show in 2004. Badshah Khan remained in news this year constantly as ‘Pathaan’ and’ Jawan’ broke several records at the box office.

Speculations are rife that King Khan might be seen in the very first episode of the Koffee With Karan show this year too. He last appeared on the show during its fifth season in 2016.

2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Image Source: Instagram

It is reported that Karan Johar may invite Alia and Ranbir as he hinted in the promo that he intends to invite newlywed couples.

3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Image Source: Instagram

Although Deepika and Ranveer married in 2018, it still seems that they are newly married. The love and bond the couple share for each other might compel Karan Johar to invite them.

4. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Image Source: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married recently and they are giving couple goals to fans. Reports and Karan’s hint in promo give credence to suspicions that the ‘newly married’ couple will be seen in the show this season.

5. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun (Instagram)

After the success of Pushpa, it is reported that Allu Arjun from South India may feature in the show as he has amassed a huge fan following in India.

6. Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Image Source: Screengrab

The RRR stars are rumoured to be the guests of the show as they have achieved something big for India at international level.

7. The Archies Cast

It is also rumoured that stars of upcoming Netflix movie ‘The Archies’ which includes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal (Dot), Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda may be part of the any episode.

However, an official list is still awaited. Are you excited for Koffee With Karan’s season 8? Comment below.