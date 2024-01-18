Koffee with Karan season 8’s finale episode features Orry, Kusha, Danish

Mumbai: The eighth season of Koffee with Karan has come to an end. In the last episode, social media sensation Orry made his presence. Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat and Danish Sait also graced the Koffee couch in the last episode.

On Wednesday, Karan took to social media and shared the episode’s promo.

In the promo, Karan and Orry can be seen indulging in a fun conversation.

Karan asked Orry if he’s single. He replied, “I have five.” A confused Karan asked him, “You are dating five people?”

Orry responded, “I am cheating. I am a cheater. Orry is a cheater.”

He also addressed his partners as “minions”, which left Karan in splits.

“This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the kouch! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 – new episode streaming from Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar,” Karan captioned the clip.

Later in the promo, Kusha, Danish, Tanmay and Sumukhi Suresh can be seen roasting Karan. Comedian Danish Sait called the eighth season of the show a “snoozefest”. Tanmay joked, “If you are going to have these many filters, just call it Filter Coffee with Karan.”

The finale episode will be out on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday. This season audience saw stars like Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marking their presence on the famous talk show.