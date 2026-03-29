Kohli’s flying kiss for Anushka melts Internet after RCB win

Kohli’s innings played a crucial role in securing the win, once again proving why he remains one of the most reliable players in the league

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 29th March 2026 2:02 pm IST
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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Hyderabad: In a moment that melted hearts across the internet, Virat Kohli shared a sweet gesture for his wife Anushka Sharma after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding win.

The star batter delivered a match-winning performance, anchoring the innings with confidence and flair. As the crowd erupted in cheers at the stadium, Kohli’s eyes searched the stands for a familiar face. Sitting among the spectators, Anushka Sharma watched proudly, cheering for her husband.

A Moment Beyond Cricket

After sealing the victory, Kohli looked towards Anushka and blew a flying kiss, a simple yet powerful gesture that quickly became the highlight of the night. Cameras captured the emotional exchange, and within minutes, the video went viral across social media platforms.

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Fans were quick to react, calling it “the cutest moment of the match” and praising the couple’s strong bond. While cricket fans celebrated the win, many couldn’t stop talking about this romantic gesture that added a touch of warmth to the high-energy game.

RCB’s Dominant Night

The match itself was a dominant display by RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli’s innings played a crucial role in securing the win, once again proving why he remains one of the most reliable players in the league.

His performance combined with his emotional moment off the field made it a memorable night for fans.

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Power Couple Goals

Virat and Anushka, often admired as one of India’s most loved celebrity couples, continue to win hearts both on and off the field. Whether it’s a powerful knock or a loving gesture, the duo never fails to capture attention.

In the end, it wasn’t just about cricket it was about love, celebration, and a moment that fans will remember long after the match is over.

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 29th March 2026 2:02 pm IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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