Kolkata-bound IndiGo returns to Jaipur due to technical glitch

New Delhi: Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returned to Jaipur following a technical snag mid-air on January 22, an airline official said on Tuesday.

The airline spokesperson said the pilot following standard operating procedures landed the IndiGo flight 6E784, which was headed to Kolkata, at Jaipur due to a technical fault.

“The aircraft was grounded in Jaipur for detailed assessment and repairs. An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers,” said the spokesperson.

On January 19, passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi (6E-221) found themselves caught in a distressing situation when the plane was diverted to Kolkata due to adverse weather conditions while alleging that despite promises made by airline staff during the flight, they were left without proper arrangements upon landing.