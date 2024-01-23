Kolkata-bound IndiGo returns to Jaipur due to technical glitch

The airline spokesperson said the pilot following standard operating procedures landed the IndiGo flight 6E784, which was headed to Kolkata, at Jaipur due to a technical fault.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2024 1:18 pm IST
Kolkata-bound IndiGo returns to Jaipur due to technical glitch
Representational image

New Delhi: Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returned to Jaipur following a technical snag mid-air on January 22, an airline official said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The airline spokesperson said the pilot following standard operating procedures landed the IndiGo flight 6E784, which was headed to Kolkata, at Jaipur due to a technical fault.

Also Read
Watch: New York-bound flight cancelled after passenger spots missing screws

“The aircraft was grounded in Jaipur for detailed assessment and repairs. An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers,” said the spokesperson.

MS Education Academy

On January 19, passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi (6E-221) found themselves caught in a distressing situation when the plane was diverted to Kolkata due to adverse weather conditions while alleging that despite promises made by airline staff during the flight, they were left without proper arrangements upon landing.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2024 1:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button