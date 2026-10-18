Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Shah, CM to visit the injured

Shah, who arrived in the city to visit puja pandals on Saturday, October 17, evening, has already announced cancellation of his programmes on October 18.

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Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah visits injured during Kolkata Durga Puja stampede.
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said he and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit those injured in a stampede in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Sunday, October 18, morning.

Adhikari said the state government has cancelled all events associated with the ongoing Durga Puja festival in view of the tragic accident that claimed 19 lives so far and left 25 people injured.

“The Union Home Minister and I will visit the injured persons at the hospital on Sunday morning,” he said.

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Shah, who arrived in the city to visit puja pandals on Saturday, October 17, evening, has already announced cancellation of his programmes on October 18.

The stampede occurred at the Chorebagan puja pandal in north Kolkata amid rain in the evening.

Adhikari urged the opposition parties not to play politics over the incident, claiming that the kin of the deceased persons have expressed their faith in the government.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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