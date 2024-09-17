Kolkata: ED raids 6 locations over RG Kar ‘financial irregularities’

"These raids are as part of our investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar Hospital. We have certain inputs due to which these raids are being conducted," the ED officer told PTI.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 17th September 2024 9:51 am IST
Kolkata: 'Justice For Abhaya' is written with floweres in front of the emergency building at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as junior doctors cease work against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_09_2024_000129B)

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Tuesday morning started simultaneous raids at six locations in Kolkata, including the residence of a TMC MLA, in connection with their investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, an officer of the agency said.

Search operations were underway at the Sithi residence of TMC’s Serampore MLA Sudipto Roy and the house of a medicine dealer, besides four other places, he said.

Also Read
Accepted 99% of medic’s demands, commissioner to be removed: Mamata

“These raids are as part of our investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar Hospital. We have certain inputs due to which these raids are being conducted,” the ED officer told PTI.

As a part of their probe into the alleged financial irregularities, CBI has already arrested former principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh and three of his associates. These irregularities surfaced after the rape and murder of woman doctor at the hospital.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 17th September 2024 9:51 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button