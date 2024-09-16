Accepted 99% of medic’s demands, commissioner to be removed: Mamata

The name of the new Kolkata police commissioner will be announced after 4 PM on Tuesday, she told reporters after the meeting held at her residence to resolve the RG Kar impasse.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses junior doctors during their dharna

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night announced that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, director of health services and director of medical education would be removed, giving in to the demands of the agitating junior doctors.

Following a meeting with the medics, she claimed that talks were “fruitful” and nearly “99 per cent of their demands have been accepted”, Banerjee said.

The chief minister urged the doctors to return to work as most of their demands have been accepted.

“No punitive action will be taken against the doctors… I would request them to rejoin work as common people are suffering,” she said.

