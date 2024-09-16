Two-hour meeting between medics, CM ends; both sides work to finalise minutes

Kolkata: The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence on Monday evening to address the RG Kar impasse concluded after nearly two hours, though it took two-and-a-half hours more to finalise the minutes of the meeting.

The details of the meeting are awaited.

A delegation of 35 junior doctors arrived at Banerjee’s Kalighat residence at 6:20 p.m. for the crucial talks, which began around 6:50 pm. The meeting ended around 9 pm.

Following the meeting, both sides worked to finalise the minutes for the next two-and-a-half hours.

The doctors were seen leaving Banerjee’s residence at around 11:30 PM.

During the talks, the doctors submitted a memorandum to the chief minister listing their demands.