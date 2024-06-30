Kolkata: Man lynched to death upon suspicion of theft

A 47-year-old man was beaten to death by students on suspicion of theft in Bowbazaar of Central Kolkata. The victim identified as Irshad Alam worked in a television repair shop.

According to police, Alam was lynched at the Udayan Government Hostel on Friday (June 28) for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. He was reportedly dragged from the streets to the hostel’s first floor and beaten up.

On information, the BowBazaar police reached the spot but could not rescue Alam as students did not let them enter the hostel premises, even as Alam was being tortured.

Later, when Muchipara police station personnel came down to the spot, they were also allegedly stopped from entering the hostel.

Alam was finally rescued by the Muchipara police and immediately sent to the Calcutta Medical College (CMC). On their was, Alam reportedly said, “Bohot maara (I was beaten up severely).”

He succumbed to his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

Alam’s wife has lodged a complaint at the local police station. So far police have arrested 14 people under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 365 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder) as part of the preliminary police station. Police is also trying to recover CCTV footage from the neighbourhood.