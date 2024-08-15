Kolkata medic rape-murder: Culprit should be given strictest punishment, says AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday termed the alleged rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata last week as extremely painful and distressing, and demanded the culprit be given the exemplary punishment.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the RG Kar Medical College on Friday. She was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty, an incident that has sparked protests by doctors and medical students across the country.

“The incident in Kolkata is extremely painful and regrettable. Even thinking about it makes the soul tremble, how much pain that junior doctor girl must have suffered. CBI is investigating this case and the accused has been caught,” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a statement.

“The strictest punishment should be given in this. Such a punishment should be given that it should set an example,” he said.

Singh said as such incidents happen again and again, politics starts, allegations and counter-allegations are made.

On the issue of violence with doctors at the RG Kar Medical College on Wednesday, Singh said today questions are being raised about the safety of women in the entire country, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“Women cannot get security by doing politics and making allegations and counter-allegations in such cases. Prime Minister Modi only talks about taking action and making laws, whereas making laws is the job of his government sitting at the Centre,” he said.