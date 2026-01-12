Kolkata: Train service affected after stall on Baghajatin station’s platform catches fire

No casualties were reported, officials said.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 12th January 2026 11:01 am IST
Baghajatin station's platform catches fire
Baghajatin station's platform catches fire

Kolkata: Local train services were affected after a stall on the platform of Baghajatin station in south Kolkata caught fire on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 6 am, and the blaze spread rapidly, filling the area with thick smoke, they said.

Three fire tenders brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, they added.

No casualties were reported, officials said.

Following the incident, train services on Eastern Railway’s Sealdah South section were temporarily disrupted.

Movement of trains on the down line was suspended for around 30 minutes, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that an investigation has been started.

