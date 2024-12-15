Kolkata: Woman’s severed head found in polythene, brother-in-law arrested

In a gruesome incident, a woman’s severed head was found in a garbage dump in Kolkatta’s Tollygunge region on Friday, December 13. The rest of her body was recovered the next day from near a pond in the Regent Park area.

Locals spotted the head in a polythene bag and alerted the police, who, within 24 hours tracked down the accused, the victim’s brother-in-law, Atiur Rahman Laskar, from his native place in Basuldanga located in South 24 Parganas district.

Later, in a press conference, police informed that the victim, who worked as a domestic worker, used to commute to work with Laskar.

Confessing his crime, Laskar told the police that on December 12, he allegedly took the victim to an under construction building, strangled and later beheaded her. He cut her body into three pieces before dumping them in various locations.

“The woman has been separated from her husband for two years. She blocked Laskar’s number and started avoiding him after rejecting his advances. This enraged Laskar and drove him towards the crime,” police said.