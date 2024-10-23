Kolor Champ-24: National art competition returns to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 17th National Competition—Kolor Champ ’24, a prestigious platform showcasing young artistic talent from across India, is set to take place at the SR Classic Convention in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, on October 27. This event, hosted by GlobalArt, marks the return of the competition to Hyderabad after several years.

Children from seven states and major cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Delhi, and Jaipur, will participate in the event, showcasing their creativity and artistic abilities. The competition is open to participants aged 5 to 15, who will be challenged to create their masterpieces based on a topic revealed on the spot. Within a time frame of 2 to 2.5 hours, these young artists will transform blank canvases into vivid expressions of their imagination.

Amit Krishn Gulati, an award-winning industrial designer, entrepreneur, and educator, will be the chief guest at the event. Gulati is a visiting faculty member at prestigious institutions such as the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad, the School of Planning & Architecture (SPA) Delhi, and the Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) Delhi. He is also the co-founder of Incubis, one of India’s pioneering architecture and design firms.

Joining him at the event will be Dinesh Victor, Founder and Managing Director of SIP Academy India, the driving force behind GlobalArt in India, and Ajin Thong, Co-Founder and COO of GlobalArt Worldwide. Thong, who has been the chief trainer for GlobalArt Worldwide for 21 years, will also grace the competition’s inauguration.

GlobalArt, renowned for nurturing creativity in children, has earned international recognition. Works by GlobalArt students have been featured in World Wildlife Fund (WWF) campaigns on saving tigers and addressing climate change. The children’s artworks have also been displayed at the 2nd World Ministerial Conference in Bali, Indonesia, earning praise from delegates from 13 countries. Additionally, the competition holds a place in the Limca Book of Records.

GlobalArt operates in 23 countries with over 650 centers, providing creative education to more than 300,000 children globally. In India, the program is present in 140 centers across states including Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Telangana, enriching the lives of 90,000 children. The curriculum focuses on fostering creative thinking and artistic skills, and is endorsed by LeFranc & Bourgeois, France, and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Malaysia.