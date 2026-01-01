Kondapur Industrial Park ready for launch; 36 units to create 5K jobs: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Industries developed with an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore at the Kondapur Industrial Park in Medak district are now ready for launch, Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu announced on Wednesday, December 31.

The minister gave this update during a meeting with the Kondapur Industrialists’ Association at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.

36 industries ready, 5,000 jobs in pipeline

Minister Sridhar Babu said that a total of 64 industries are planned in the Kondapur industrial township, of which 36 have already completed their construction and are prepared to start operations.

Once these units become operational, they are expected to generate around 5,000 direct jobs immediately, providing a major employment boost to the region, he added.

Also Read Telangana govt selling industrial land worth Rs 5 lakh crore: KTR

He emphasised that the timely commissioning of these units is crucial for realizing the full potential of the park and for creating livelihood opportunities for local youth and skilled workers in Medak district.

Minister’s directives to officials

During the meeting, the minister issued specific instructions to the concerned officials. He directed them to resolve all pending power-related issues at the Kondapur Industrial Park within the next month so that industries can begin production without delay.

He also stressed the need to complete the approach road that will connect the industrial park to the national highway at the earliest, to ensure smooth logistics and better connectivity for the units.

Meeting with the Industrialists’ association

The discussion was held with a delegation from the Kondapur Industrialists’ Association, who highlighted various infrastructural and utility-related challenges faced by the units.

The minister assured them of the government’s full support in addressing these issues and expediting the launch of the park.

Present at the meeting were TGIIC Managing Director Shashank, Director of Government Investments Madhusudan, Association President K. Srinivas Kumar, Vice President M. Srikant, General Secretary Subrahmanyam, Joint Secretary A. Sambashivarao, Treasurer CH Ashok Kumar, and other executive members of the association.