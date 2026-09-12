Konkanis are Hindutva supporters, says Maharashtra BJP leader

He said support extended by Malvanis to the BJP in the Mumbai civic polls had helped the party secure the mayoral post in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after 43 years.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Maharashtra BJP leader in a blue Nehru jacket and white kurta, smiling confidently.
BJP leader Ameet Satam

Mumbai: BJP leader Ameet Satam on Saturday, September 12, said people from the Konkan region living in Mumbai, including Konkani and Malvani communities, support Hindutva.

Satam was speaking at a programme to flag off a train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Sawantwadi in Maharashtra’s Konkan region for Ganpati devotees, during which he thanked party colleague and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha for arranging the service.

“Malvanis and Konkanis are Hindutva supporters and, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and under the guidance of Devendra Fadnavis ji, Malvanis and Konkanis of Mumbai are seen participating in the journey of development,” Satam said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Satam said support extended by Malvanis to the BJP in the Mumbai civic polls had helped the party secure the mayoral post in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after 43 years.

He said Ritu Tawde, who hails from Sindhudurg district, had assumed the post of mayor as a “return gift” to the people of Konkan.

Speaking to reporters, Lodha said those in public life have a responsibility to ensure people’s convenience, especially during major festivals.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

“Ganpati is the biggest festival for the people of Konkan. Everyone goes there with their family and community. Those who do not get reservations on regular trains should not be left behind,” Lodha said.

Buses were also being operated to facilitate travel, he added. “Whatever we have to do, we should do it. It is our responsibility,” Lodha said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button