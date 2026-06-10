Koppal: Minor blackmailed with smoking video, 120g gold extorted

Bengaluru: In a shocking case of blackmail involving a minor boy, two men were arrested by Kustagi Police for allegedly extorting around 120 grams of gold after threatening to expose a video of the boy smoking a cigarette.

The arrested accused have been identified as Basavaraj Angadi and Naveen. Police have recovered the entire 120 grams of gold allegedly obtained from the victim.

According to the investigation, the accused first befriended the minor and taught him how to smoke cigarettes. They then recorded a video of the boy smoking and used it to threaten him. The accused allegedly warned the boy that they would show the video to his parents unless he complied with their demands.

Fearing exposure and possible punishment from his family, the boy allegedly began handing over gold ornaments from his home to the accused. Over a period of time, he reportedly removed jewellery piece by piece and delivered it to them.

Police said the minor ultimately gave the accused approximately 120 grams of gold jewellery, believing that doing so would prevent the video from being disclosed to his parents.

The incident came to light when the boy’s parents noticed that gold ornaments were repeatedly going missing from their house. Suspecting foul play, they approached the Kustagi Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Following the registration of the case, police launched an investigation and traced the alleged extortion scheme. The two accused were arrested, and the stolen gold was recovered from their possession.

Officials said the case highlights the growing misuse of digital recordings and social pressure to exploit minors. Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused targeted any other children using similar methods.

Koppal Superintendent of Police Dr Ram Arasiddi commended the Kustagi police officers and staff for swiftly solving the case and recovering the entire quantity of gold allegedly extorted from the victim.