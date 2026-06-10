Rs 1.37 cr gold seized at Bengaluru airport, passenger arrested

Bengaluru: Customs officials at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport have seized nearly 900 grams of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.37 crore from a passenger who arrived from Dubai and arrested him under the Customs Act.

According to officials, the accused had attempted to smuggle 899.50 grams of 24-carat gold into the country in a concealed form. The passenger was intercepted after customs officers noticed suspicious behaviour during routine checks.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had hidden gold paste inside four capsules in an attempt to evade detection. However, a detailed examination by customs officials exposed the smuggling attempt.

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The seized gold has been valued at approximately Rs 1.37 crore.

Authorities have taken the accused into custody and further interrogation is underway to determine whether he was part of a larger smuggling network.

The seizure comes amid intensified efforts by customs authorities at Bengaluru airport, who have recently detected several cases involving the smuggling of gold, narcotics and other prohibited items.

Officials said investigations are continuing to trace the source and intended destination of the contraband.