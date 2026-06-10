Telangana family visiting Udupi attacked in road rage, 1 held

Udupi: A road rage incident involving a visiting family from Telangana and a local resident near the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi has resulted in police action, with one person being arrested and a counter-complaint also being registered.

The arrested accused is Supreeth Kumar (40) of Korangrapady, Udupi. He was taken into custody by Udupi Town Police following a complaint filed by a tourist from Hyderabad.

According to police sources, Ranga Rao, who had arrived in Udupi with his family from Telangana, alleged that the incident occurred on June 9 near the Krishna Mutt parking area. As the family was crossing the road after parking their vehicle, a car driven by Supreeth allegedly approached at high speed.

The complainant stated that when he requested the driver to slow down, an argument broke out. Supreeth allegedly abused the family members and later used a stick to assault them. Ranga Rao reportedly suffered injuries to his head in the incident.

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Following the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused for further investigation.

Accused files counter-complaint accusing Telangana resident

However, the matter has taken a new turn with Supreeth filing a counter-complaint. He alleged that the Telangana vehicle attempted to hit his car while he was travelling with his family near the Rajangana parking area.

According to his complaint, when he questioned the driver and passengers, they allegedly got out of their vehicle and attacked him using a photo stand and chairs available nearby. He further alleged that his wife was assaulted and that the glass of his vehicle was damaged during the confrontation.

Police officials said both versions of the incident are being examined. Investigators are collecting witness statements and reviewing available evidence to determine the exact sequence of events.