Bengaluru footpath encroachments put pedestrians at risk

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s worsening pedestrian safety crisis has come under renewed scrutiny as footpaths across the city continue to be encroached upon by shops, street vendors and commercial establishments, forcing pedestrians onto busy roads and contributing to a steady rise in fatalities.

According to available data, pedestrian deaths in the city have increased consistently over the past four years. While 232 pedestrians lost their lives in 2023, the figure rose to 246 in 2024 and further increased to 260 in 2025. Alarmingly, 90 pedestrians have already died in road accidents during the first four months of 2026.

Across several major commercial corridors in Bengaluru, footpaths meant for pedestrians have been taken over by shop displays, restaurant tables, signboards, construction materials, fruit and vegetable stalls, food carts and other commercial activities. As a result, pedestrians are often left with no option but to walk on busy roads alongside speeding vehicles.

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Ironically, infrastructure projects designed to improve pedestrian safety are themselves facing serious issues. Several underpasses and skywalks constructed at significant public expense remain underutilised due to poor maintenance, encroachments and inadequate accessibility.

The Majestic pedestrian underpass, one of the busiest transit points in the city, has effectively turned into a marketplace. Vendors selling footwear, electronics and various consumer goods occupy large sections of the underpass, making movement difficult for commuters travelling between the Metro station and KSR Bengaluru Railway Station.

Similarly, the Okalipuram skywalk, built at a cost of several crores to facilitate safe road crossing, remains partially incomplete even two years after construction. Residents complain that proper lift facilities for senior citizens and persons with disabilities are unavailable, forcing many to continue crossing the busy roadway at great risk.

The KR Market underpass, renovated under the Smart City Mission at a cost of nearly ₹21 crore, has also become an example of poor maintenance. Escalators installed to assist pedestrians are reportedly non-functional, compelling elderly citizens to risk crossing traffic on the surface roads.

Urban planners and civic activists argue that unless authorities remove encroachments, improve maintenance of pedestrian infrastructure and strictly enforce safety regulations, Bengaluru’s pedestrian death toll is likely to continue rising. Citizens are demanding immediate action to reclaim footpaths and make the city safer for walkers.