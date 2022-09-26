Korean band BTS releases song for FIFA World Cup 2022

The South Korean band BTS has released a song dedicated to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to officially kick off on November 20.

The South Korean band released the song “Yet To Come”, in cooperation with Hyundai.

Also Read FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar to temporarily suspend entry of visitors

BTS is a regular ambassador for Hyundai, which launched a global campaign in the World Cup titled “Team of the Century”, in cooperation with former English football star Steven Gerrard, captain of the South Korean national team, Park Ji-sung, and the ambassador of the United Nations for Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO), the Danish player Nadia Nadim, the fashion designer Jeremy Scott, the famous sculptor Lorenzo Quinn, and others.

Who is BTS?

BTS is a 7-member South Korean boy band, who were first discovered in 2010 by Big Hit Entertainment, their business to date, a South Korean entertainment company.

The band was founded in the South Korean capital, Seoul, and is one of the most famous modern k-pop groups that has attracted a large segment of young people, and its members participate in writing and producing many of their songs.

Also Read Super-skilled player is mascot for FIFA World Cup 2022

The group was named after the Korean phrase “Bangtan Sonyeondan” which means “bulletproof boys”, and has generated more than one billion dollars in revenue from online content and album sales.

Let's make a pledge with BTS to heal the world and win a trip to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™!🌳 🏆



The Hyundai Goal of the Century Pledge brought to you by @Hyundai! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 29, 2022

It is noteworthy that the International Football Association (FIFA) announced, in August, the second and final song of the World Cup hosted by Qatar, three months before its official launch.

Prior to that, specifically in early April 2022, FIFA released the first official soundtrack for the World Cup in Qatar on the sidelines of the drawing ceremony.

The first song was called “Haya Haya.. We Are Better Together“, and it was produced and distributed by Moroccan artist Nader Khayat, nicknamed “Red One”, and the American star Trinidad Cardona, the famous African singer Davido, and the Qatari artist Aisha participated in its performance.