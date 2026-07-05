KR Puram BLO suspended for failing to participate in SIR

Bengaluru: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) attached to the K.R. Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru has been suspended for allegedly failing to participate in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The suspended official has been identified as Yogesh Gowda, a BESCOM employee who was assigned BLO duties as part of the voter list revision exercise.

According to election authorities, Yogesh Gowda failed to report for SIR-related duties despite the exercise already being underway. Officials said a notice was issued directing him to explain his absence, but he neither reported for duty nor submitted any reply to the show-cause notice.

Also Read Kolar officials get notices over SIR lapses in Karnataka

Following his failure to comply with the directions, the competent authority ordered his suspension for dereliction of duty.

Senior officials stated that all Booth Level Officers had been instructed to participate in the SIR process without exception, as the exercise is a crucial part of revising and updating electoral rolls. They added that strict action would be taken against officials who fail to discharge their assigned responsibilities.

The suspension comes amid heightened scrutiny of the SIR exercise in Karnataka, where the voter verification process has become a subject of political debate in recent days.