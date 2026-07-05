KR Puram BLO suspended for failing to participate in SIR

The suspended official has been identified as Yogesh Gowda, a BESCOM employee who was assigned BLO duties as part of the voter list revision exercise.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Voters' identification process during an election in India, with ballot papers and ID cards visible.

Bengaluru: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) attached to the K.R. Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru has been suspended for allegedly failing to participate in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The suspended official has been identified as Yogesh Gowda, a BESCOM employee who was assigned BLO duties as part of the voter list revision exercise.

According to election authorities, Yogesh Gowda failed to report for SIR-related duties despite the exercise already being underway. Officials said a notice was issued directing him to explain his absence, but he neither reported for duty nor submitted any reply to the show-cause notice.

Subhan Bakery

Following his failure to comply with the directions, the competent authority ordered his suspension for dereliction of duty.

Senior officials stated that all Booth Level Officers had been instructed to participate in the SIR process without exception, as the exercise is a crucial part of revising and updating electoral rolls. They added that strict action would be taken against officials who fail to discharge their assigned responsibilities.

The suspension comes amid heightened scrutiny of the SIR exercise in Karnataka, where the voter verification process has become a subject of political debate in recent days.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button