Krishna river: Telangana rejects 66:34 water sharing with AP

Hyderabad: In the most recent development in the Krishna water dispute, Telangana refused the proposed 66:34 sharing of water for the year 2022-23 and demanded 50:50 from the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Irrigation special chief secretary Rajat Kumar said the state will not be part of the 66: 34 ratio and requested to take further action as per provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA). In April, Kumar urged the Jal Shakti Ministry to set up the Krishna Water sharing Tribunal for water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been involved in the water sharing disputes for the past eight years. Last year in October, officials from both states met to deliberate over the issue. The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) mentioned that the state security arrangements for irrigation projects, wherever applicable, may be continued till the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

During these series of meetings, Telangana raised the demand for allocation of Krishna water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the ratio of 50:50 per cent. The board, however, decided to retain water sharing in the river between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the ratio of 66:34 like the last six years since bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh also wanted the ratio to be revised to 70:30 per cent but the board ruled out any revision.