Hyderabad: Veteran actor and Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 79. He was rushed to a city-based hospital on Monday and was put on a ventilator. Reportedly, Krishna will be cremated tomorrow, November 16 with full state honours.

Several film celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and Pawan Kalyan arrived at superstar Krishna’s residence in Hyderabad to pay their last respects. Check out all visuals here.