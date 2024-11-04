Kriti Sanon refrains from posing together with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her maiden production ‘Do Patti’, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday with her rumoured boyfriend, the UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia.

However, the two refrained from posing together for the shutterbugs. Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Kabir at the airport followed by Kriti. Kriti went for a solo photo-op for the shutterbugs instead. Interestingly, the two twinned in black outfits as they jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Kabir, who is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of a UK-based leading travel agency, is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism. He studied at the Regent’s University London where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

Meanwhile, Kriti essays dual roles in ‘Do Patti’ which is written by Kanika Dhillon of ‘Manmarziyaan’ fame. The film touches upon the subject of domestic abuse, and blends it with the elements of thriller with a pair of twins at the opposite ends of the spectrum.

Earlier, this year in July, the actress bought a 2000 sq ft plot of land in the celebrity capital of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Alibaug. The land is situated in a prime location, and is less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty. Kriti, who has been increasing her real estate portfolio, purchased the plot at Sol De Alibaug, which is India’s first signature land development and embodies exquisite design, lush green surroundings, and top-notch amenities.

The recently inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link further enhances connectivity for the high profile investors seeking retreat in Alibaug’s real estate landscape. The sewerage and stormwater drains will be developed by HoABL while the actual construction of the property will have to be undertaken by plot owners.