Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly set to surprise fans on his birthday this year with a big treat. As per buzz, the makers are planning to officially announce Kick 2 on December 27, marking the superstar’s 60th birthday. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is said to be timing the reveal alongside the celebrations.

Kriti Sanon in Kick 2?

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest a possible change in the female lead. Kriti Sanon is reportedly in talks to star opposite Salman Khan in the sequel, replacing Jacqueline Fernandez. While an official confirmation is awaited, the update has already stirred strong buzz around the film.

Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon Age Gap

At the same time, the age gap between male leads and their heroines has become a hot topic in Bollywood and Tollywood. Salman drew attention for being paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar, with the duo sharing a 31-year age difference.

Now, with Kriti’s name linked to Kick 2, fans are once again discussing the numbers. Salman Khan turns 60 this December, while Kriti is 35, resulting in a 25-year age gap.

While Salman Khan’s fans are excited to see a fresh on-screen pairing, a section of audiences continues to question the industry’s trend of casting much younger actresses opposite senior stars.

Interestingly, Salman’s upcoming Battle of Galwan stands out as his most age-appropriate pairing in nearly 18 years. The actor will be seen opposite Chitrangda Singh, who is 49, bringing the age difference down to just 10 years. Notably, the last time Salman shared a similar age gap with a leading lady was back in 2008.