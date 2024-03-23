Kriti Sanon spotted with a ‘mystery man’ in London, pic goes viral

Mumbai: Since her debut in the 2014 film “Heropanti,” Kriti Sanon has captivated audiences with her remarkable talent and entertaining performances. Her recent accolade, winning the Best Actress award at the esteemed National Film Awards 2023, further solidifies her position in the industry.

While Kriti’s professional achievements continue to shine, her personal life often becomes a subject of curiosity among fans.

And now, Kriti Sanon has set tongues wagging after a mysterious photo surfaced on Reddit, showing her allegedly holding hands with a man in London. The picture, taken from behind, has ignited speculation among fans about the identity of the man by her side.

One name that surfaced amidst the speculation is Kabir Bahia, whose Instagram profile shows that Kriti follows him. However, there is no official confirmation regarding their relationship status.

Meanwhile, check out some pictures of Kabir Bahia here.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Shahid Kapoor. She is currently gearing up for her next film The Crew co-starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is slated to hit the screens on March 29.