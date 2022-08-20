KRK drops surname Khan, he is now Kamal Rashid Kumar; fans react

Hyderabad: Actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK is famous for his brutal criticism of the Bollywood fraternity. Lately, he has been hogging the headlines a lot because of his constant targeting of Aamir Khan and his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from reviewing films, he is also famous for making tweets that leaves the internet chuckling for days.

Joining the long list of his antics, today, KRK took to Twitter to announce that he is changing his surname from Khan to Kumar.

KRK tweeted, “Today I have decided to drop #Khan from my name and add my wife’s sir name #Kumar in my name. My wife name is #AnitaKumar. So now my name is #KamalRashidKumar!”

Today I have decided to drop #Khan from my name and add my wife’s sir name #Kumar in my name. My wife name is #AnitaKumar. So now my name is #KamalRashidKumar! — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 20, 2022

Within a few minutes, KRK’s tweet has gone crazy viral with netizens reacting to it.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, People with Khan Surname. pic.twitter.com/5XYhk599Iq — Bumble Bee 🐝 (@kind_guy20) August 20, 2022

😂😂 He said sirname but hota surname hai 😾 — ❥𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 💞 (@ItsKrish_) August 20, 2022