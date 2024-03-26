KRK targets, attacks Salman Khan again, ‘Sallu should learn…’

Mumbai: Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, has made a comeback on the microblogging platform X (Twitter) after quitting earlier this year. Known for his controversial tweets, KRK wasted no time in resuming his outspoken commentary, this time targeting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan again.

In a recent tweet, KRK indirectly criticized Salman Khan, referencing him as “Sallu Meetha,” implying that he should learn from actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar about handling criticism gracefully.

He said, “Sallu Meetha should learn from humble actors like @iamsrk @SrBachchan Ji and @akshaykumar to behave. They never get angry if even critics say worst things about their films.”

Notably, Salman Khan had previously filed a defamation suit against KRK for allegedly making defamatory statements against him in 2022.

This isn’t the first time KRK has sparked controversy with his remarks, he has often engaged in public disputes with various Bollywood figures, particularly with Bhaijaan.

Earlier, citing concerns over legal repercussions stemming from his tweets, KRK had announced his departure from X.

“I am facing unnecessary legal problems because of my tweets. Hence, I quit X forever!” he had declared.