KRMB allocates 35 tmc to Telangana, 45 tmc to AP

The water release order issued by the Board will be in force till the end of May.

Krishna River Management Board allocates 35 tmc to Telangana, 45 tmc to AP
Srisailam Dam is at crux of dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad: The three-member committee of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) allocated 45 tmcft of water to Andhra Pradesh and 35 tmcft to Telangana.

The committee met on Friday and took the decision based on the neighbouring Telugu state’s request.

Though Telangana submitted an indent for the release of 50 tmcft, the board approved only 35 tmcft.

Additionally, the AP officials insisted that the water sharing should be in a 66:34 ratio, as has been the vogue for the last several years.

Accordingly, the board decided to allocate 45 tmcft to AP and 35 tmcft to TS. The water release order will be in force till the end of May 2024.

The water available at present in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar is 82.788 tmcft. Of this, the two states will utilise 80 tmcft.

The remaining 2.788 tmcft will be reserved for drinking water purposes.

