Kroll report: Bollywood stars with highest brand value

Mumbai: Indian actors have long been influential figures, shaping public opinion and trends across the nation. In recent years, their role in developing brand value has become increasingly significant, with many top brands leveraging their star power to enhance their market presence. Let’s delve into how Indian actors play a crucial role in brand growth and highlight the top actors with the highest brand value as per Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023.

Top Indian Actors with the Most Brand Value

Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023 ranks India’s 25 most powerful celebrity brands based on their brand values. Here’s a look at the top actors who are driving significant brand value:

1. Ranveer Singh (Rank: 2nd)

Brand Value: Not specified.

2. Shah Rukh Khan (Rank: 3rd)

Brand Value: Rs. 9,919.64 Crore

3. Akshay Kumar (Rank: 4th)

Brand Value: Rs. 9,181.27 Crore

4. Alia Bhatt (Rank: 5th)

Brand Value: Rs. 8,306.87 Crore

5. Deepika Padukone (Rank: 6th)

Brand Value: Not specified

6. Amitabh Bachchan (Rank: 9th)

Brand Value: Rs. 6,823.39 Crore

7. Salman Khan (Rank: 10th)

Brand Value: Rs. 6,725.46 Crore

8. Hrithik Roshan (Rank: 11th)

9. Kiara Advani (Rank: 12th)

Brand Value: Rs. 5,426.92 Crore

10. Ranbir Kapoor (Rank: 13th)

Brand Value: Rs. 4,686.07 Crore

Indian actors are not just entertainers; they are powerful influencers who play a crucial role in shaping brand narratives and driving business growth.