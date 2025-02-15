K’taka police announce Rs 5 lakh reward for Bidar ATM guard, Afzalgunj shooters

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have released the images of the two bike-borne robbers who shot dead an ATM cash van guard in Bidar and shot a travel agent in Hyderabad’s Afzalgunj.

Karnataka Police also announced a Rs 5 lakh cash reward for any information regarding the accused duo.

The Karnataka Police said Aman Kumar, a resident of Fathehpur Phulwaria of Vaishali district in Bihar and Alok Kumar aka Ashutosh aka Ambani, a resident of Mahisour near Janadhaha in Vaishali district of Bihar were wanted in connection with the heist and murder case.

Bidar Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for any person providing information leading to the arrest of Aman Kumar and Alok Kumar.

The police have assured that the names of the informants will be kept secret.

The police have requested to provide the information to the following contact numbers. DIGP Kalaburagi (+919480800030), SP Bidar (9480803401) and DSP Bidar (+919480803420).

Bidar shooting in broad daylight

The incident occurred on January 16 in broad daylight in front of the State Bank of India (SBI) Main Branch in Bidar city.

The robbers, who were following the vehicle, attacked the cash van in front of the bank where the ATM was also located when they were lifting down trunks containing cash from the vehicle.

According to police, two masked robbers fired five rounds at the ATM vehicle and guards. Following the attack, they fled the scene with a trunk loaded with Rs 93 lakh in cash. Before opening fire, the robbers threw chilli powder on the guards.

One of the guards in the vehicle, 40-year-old Giri Venkatesh, a resident of Chidri locality in Bidar, died on the spot after being shot, while another guard, Shivakumar, sustained critical injuries.

The robbers, who were riding two motorcycles, carried out the attack, took the cash box, and fled.

Although locals raised an alarm, threw stones at them, and attempted to catch them, the robbers managed to escape.

Reached Hyderabad

Amit and Manish made their way to Afzal Gunj in Hyderabad city. They abandoned their bike at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.

The two men tried to book tickets to Raipur in Chhattisgarh through a travel agency, Roshan Travels. However, the travel agency manager, Jahangir, grew suspicious after he noticed signs of anxiety and insisted on checking their bags where he found the stolen cash.

When Jahangir enquired about it, one of them fired upon him with a weapon believed to be a locally made pistol.

Amit and Manish ran away with the cash bag from the place. Jahangir promptly informed the local police.

Hyderabad police efforts are underway, in line with the Karnataka police investigation, to nab the assailants.