Hyderabad police launch manhunt for robbers after Afzalgunj firing

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police conducted vehicle checking and searches at lodges in Hyderabad and Secunderabad to apprehend the two criminals who fired at the manager of a travel agency at Afzalgunj when he checked their bags.

Mohammed Jahangir, a resident of Riyatsatnagar works at Roshan Travels, Afzalgunj as a manager.

On Thursday evening, two persons who are suspected to be robbers involved in a heist in Bidar district shot at him in a minibus. Jahangir was insisting the two people get their bags checked after noticing some currency notes bundles when one of them opened fire on him with a country-made weapon.

During the day two robbers had killed two people including a security guard at Bidar and robbed Rs 90 lakh from them. Police suspect the pair involved in the Afzalgunj firing case were the same people.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man injured after two fire gun in Afzalgunj

After escaping from Bidar, the duo is suspected to have reached the city and booked tickets at Roshan Travel agency at Afzalgunj, to head to Raipur in Chhattisgarh. The duo boarded a mini bus that takes passengers to Bowenpally where they had to board the luxury long-distance bus.

When Jahangir checked the baggage of the two suspects, he found cash and tried to enquire further about the source when one of the men pulled out a weapon and fired at Jahangir. The duo then escaped from the place with the bags.

The suspects then headed in an auto rickshaw to Tank Bund and we suspect they went towards Secunderabad. “Eight teams are working on the task to identify and nab them,” said DCP (east), K Balaswamy.