Hyderabad: Man injured after two fire gun in Afzalgunj

Hyderabad: A manager working at a travel agency was injured when two unidentified persons fired upon him when he checked their luggage at Afzalgunj on Thursday evening.

According to the police, Jahangir, who works at Roshan Travels, had booked two tickets in the name of Amit Kumar three hours before the incident at his office at Roshan Travels for two people.

The two individuals told Jahangir they were heading to Raipur. After booking the tickets the two sat in the office.

At 6.30 pm, a minibus arrived to pick up the passengers to take them to Bowenpally parking yard. The passengers while boarding the minibus showed signs of anxiety and Jahangir, who is used to studying the behaviour of travellers in buses grew suspicious and checked the bag noticing it was too heavy.

He noticed bundles of currency in the bag and enquired about it when one of the suspects fired upon him with a weapon believed to be a locally made pistol.

The two offenders then ran away with the cash bag from the place. Jahangir ran into the office and called up some local people for help who shifted him to the hospital for emergency care.

Hyderabad police are on alert

K Balaswamy, DCP (east) said the two people are suspected of having committed a heist in Bidar where two security guards were killed and Rs. 95 lakhs snatched away from them.

The Hyderabad police have sounded an alert and started vehicle checking, and searches at lodges and hotels to apprehend the offenders.

There were also a couple of policemen from Karnataka police on the bus who were bound for Karnataka after completing some work in the city, sources said.