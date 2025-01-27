Hyderabad firing: Assailants identified as Bihar natives remain at large

Hyderabad: The armed assailants involved in Hyderabad’s Afzal Gunj firing on January 16 continue to remain at large 11 days after the incident while Telangana and Karnataka police are trying to locate the duo in a joint operation.

According to reports, the assailants have been identified as Manish and Amit hailing from Hajipur city of Bihar. The police suspect that the duo have crossed the borders to Nepal by now, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Arresting the duo has become a major task for the investigating team as it is believed they are using cash instead of online payments, making it difficult to find their trail.

The team is relying on CCTV and human intelligence to reach the Manish and Amit.

Karnataka ATM robbery

Manish and Amit robbed an ATM in front of an SBI main branch in Bidar city of Karnataka and robbed Rs 93 lakh cash. They shot dead one security guard and seriously injured another. Before opening fire, they threw chilli powder on the guards.

Although locals raised an alarm, threw stones at them, and attempted to catch them, the duo managed to dodge and escape.

Reached Hyderabad

Amit and Manish made their way to Afzal Gunj in Hyderabad city. They abandoned their bike at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.

The two men tried to book tickets to Raipur in Chhattisgarh through a travel agency, Roshan Travels. However, the travel agency manager, Jahangir, grew suspicious after he noticed signs of anxiety and insisted on checking their bags where he found the stolen cash.

When Jahangir enquired about it, one of them fired upon him with a weapon believed to be a locally made pistol.

Amit and Manish ran away with the cash bag from the place. Jahangir promptly informed the local police.

Upon receiving the information, the Hyderabad police quickly swung into action, conducted vehicle checks, and searched lodges and hotels to nab the two men.