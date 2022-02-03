K’taka sex CD case: HC consents to submission of chargesheet by SIT

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday consented to the submission of a chargesheet in connection with the alleged sex CD case involving former minister in the BJP government, Ramesh Jarakiholi.

Highly placed sources said that it is a big relief for Ramesh Jarakiholi as it is said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has given a clean chit to the politician from Belagavi who is one among the leaders who helped the BJP to attain power in Karnataka.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi passed the order on Thursday. The court observed that since the SIT chief has consented to the final report and how it can be withheld from submission. The bench also told the counsel of the victim to approach the Magistrate court which is looking into the matter if there are any objections regarding the report. The bench said that it is not fair to judge the report on whether it is right or wrong.

Indira Jaisingh, senior counsel appearing for the victim, argued that the SIT was formed by the state government as per the request of the accused and the contents of the report have been leaked to the media, which say that the SIT has filed a B-report (closure of case for want of evidence) in the case. There are questions on the legality of the formation of the SIT.

She stated that they wanted the SIT to be formed through the High Court and sought time to file objections regarding the submission of the final report of the SIT in the case. Senior counsel Ashok Haranahalli, appearing for the SIT sought the consent of the court to submit the chargesheet.

As per sources, the chargesheet will decide the fate of Ramesh Jarakiholi who was asked to submit his resignation following the leak of alleged private videos. Soon, the case turned into a scandal and made national news.

Following the rumours that the SIT has given a clean chit, Ramesh Jarakiholi is lobbying hectically for a cabinet post in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet. He had met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Goa on Thursday and held discussions for about 30 minutes.

The ruling BJP has not initiated any action against Ramesh Jarakiholi over the party candidate’s defeat in the Legislative Council polls. Ramesh Jarakiholi openly supported his younger brother Lakhan Jarakiholi, who contested as an independent candidate. The BJP narrowly missed obtaining a majority in the council by one seat causing severe embarrassment to the state party leadership.